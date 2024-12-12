Taking a look at the roads from inside the First Alert Storm Patrol car

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for strong winds and snow throughout the region on Thursday’s Yellow Alert Day. In Genesee and Wyoming counties, brace for whiteout conditions.

We’re riding in the First Alert Storm Patrol on Thursday morning to check out the road conditions. Watch the video in this story. You can see the latest forecast here.