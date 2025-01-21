Looking at the roads from inside the First Alert Storm Patrol car
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brace for bitter cold on Tuesday into Wednesday, with the wind chill reaching -10 to -20 degrees at times.
How are the roads looking? We rode in the First Alert Storm Patrol car around the city on Tuesday morning. Watch it in this story.
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.