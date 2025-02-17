Taking a look at the roads from inside the First Alert Storm Patrol car

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for slippery roads on Monday morning after another round of lake effect snow hit the region overnight with some slick spots.

We’re riding in the First Alert Storm Patrol to check out the road conditions, seeing snowy-covered road conditions in downtown Rochester, I-390, Jefferson Road, and other areas. Our crew saw multiple crashes.

Watch the videos in this story. You can see the latest forecast here.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.