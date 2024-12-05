Taking a look at the roads from inside the First Alert Storm Patrol car

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for bursts of snow and wind speeds near 40 to 45 miles per hour on Thursday’s Yellow Alert Day.

We’re tracking an inch or two of snow on the ground in the morning, then another three inches or more in some areas by the evening. To check on the roads for your Thursday morning commute, we’re taking a ride in the First Alert Storm Patrol.

We saw some salt trucks and plows around I-490. Watch the video in this story. You can see the latest forecast here.