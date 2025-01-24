‘Taking care of our helpers and healers’: The Respite Place opens to support frontline professionals

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new facility called Project Restore: The Respite Place, aims to support frontline workers in high-stress environments such as mental health services, crisis counseling, and victim support.

The facility held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 23 to celebrate its opening. It features amenities like a spa area, sauna, massage chairs, and an artistic space.

Melanie J. Silas-Chandler, founder and executive director of Breathe Deep, emphasized the importance of supporting those who help the community.

“We want to make sure that we are taking care of our helpers and our healers in the same ways in which they are taking care of us,” said Silas-Chandler. “The respite space is really an opportunity for them to rest, to relax, to reflect and to really gain some kind of restoration for themselves.”

The Respite Place is a collaboration between Breathe Deep Incorporated, the Greater Rochester Health Foundation, and community leaders.

