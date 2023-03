FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon stopped in Fairport Friday night. He performed with a local band for a crowd of lucky patrons.

Fallon performed with the band 1916 at the Iron Smoke Distillery, along with the pub’s founder Tommy Brunett. Fallon is no stranger to the area.

He is actually close friends with the owner of Mulconry’s Irish Pub, also in Fairport.

What great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!