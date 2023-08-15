Target in Penfield evacuated after employee finds written bomb threat

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Target in Penfield had to be evacuated.

Deputies say at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday they responded to Target on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road after an employee reported that they found a bomb threat written in the women’s bathroom.

Officials say because they had limited information they decided to fully evacuate the store so that deputies could search the store. This decision was made between Target and MCSO out of caution.

The store was searched by deputies and multiple police canine units. MCSO says nothing concerning was found in the store and it was re-opened to the public.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, but does not believe there is any threat to the public.