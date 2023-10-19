Tax exemptions approved for Fairlife facility in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Monroe County’s Industrial Development Agency voted unanimously to approve tax exemptions to Fairlife, a division of Coca-Cola, for its new production facility in Webster.

those tax breaks are to the tune of $63.4 million.

New York state already provided around $21 million in tax breaks toward the project.

The facility will create 500 construction jobs and 250 permanent jobs, and affect more than 850 dairy faming jobs in the region.

Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.