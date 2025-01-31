Tax season guide: Using Direct File in NY State and when you can expect refund

ALBANY, N.Y. — Tax season is officially underway. The IRS expects over 140 million people to file tax returns before the April 15 deadline.

This year, the IRS is expanding its Direct File program. It allows people to file their taxes directly with the agency for free and without commercial tax preparation software. The program is available in New York State and 24 other states, up from 12 states from last year.

How can New Yorkers use Direct File?

Direct File is now open, with 3.4 million New Yorkers expected to use the free program. Eligible taxpayers can use the IRS Direct File to sumbit their federal return, then export their information into the New York State Direct File to complete their state return.

You can access Direct File from your computer or smartphone here and check your eligibility. For example you or your spouse (if planning on filing together) must be a full-year resident of New York State and you must use the standard deduction.

When can you see your refund?

The IRS says it should take 21 days or less to get your refund if you file electronically. If you choose to get a refund with direct deposit, it should take even less time. If you file a paper return, the refund could take four weeks or more. Also keep in mind, if your return requires amendments or corrections, it could take longer.

Taxpayers can track their refund with the IRS’s online tool Where’s My Refund? You can check within 24 hours of online filing and within four weeks of filing a paper return.

Am I eligible for the Child Tax Credit?

You qualify for the full amount of the Child Tax Credit if your annual income is less than $200,000 ($400,000 if filing a joint return).

In addition, your child must be claimed as a dependant on your tax return and must have a Social Security number. Your child must have been under the age of 17 at the end of 2024. The credit is up to $2,000 per qualifying child.