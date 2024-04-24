Taxpayer-funded picnic tables burned in weekend beach bash at Durand Eastman

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Late-night partiers are leaving Durand Eastman Beach littered with trash and engaging in destructive behavior, including burning taxpayer-funded picnic tables. This issue was brought to light by a News10NBC viewer’s disturbing discovery at the popular beach spot.

Mayor Malik Evans expressed his dismay upon seeing evidence of the destruction and litter at the beach. “It’s sad that people can’t get a respite from the beach because people think it’s cool to burn picnic tables,” he said.

The picnic tables, usually located in the grassy area adjacent to Lakeshore Boulevard’s parking lots, are meant for family use and are funded by city taxpayers.

Dan Semrau, a local who frequents the beach to walk his dog, documented the bonfires, the scattered garbage, and even a trampoline that was hauled onto the beach. “They like to come down here because nobody patrols the beach and you can do whatever you want and nobody cares,” Semrau noted, highlighting the lack of enforcement in the area.

The issue was addressed with Mayor Evans during the announcement of a new anti-littering initiative, Respect Rochester. The mayor condemned the irresponsible actions, stating, “What you showed me, the picnic tables and the litter, that’s not respecting Rochester. And it’s just wanton destruction for no reason.”

In response to concerns over the lack of police patrols, Mayor Evans suggested working with both county and city authorities to potentially increase surveillance and enforcement at Durand Eastman Beach.

Mayor Evans encourages anyone with information to make an anonymous call to the city’s 311 service to report it.

News10NBC plans to visit Durand Eastman Beach during the upcoming weekend to monitor the situation and assess any ongoing issues.

