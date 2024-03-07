Taxpayers gather to ask questions over property assessments ahead of deadline to challenge

Deadline nears to formally challenge your assessment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Property owners in Rochester who have concerns over the reassessment of their properties gathered at the Frederick Douglass R-Center on Wednesday night to have their questions answered.

City of Rochester Director of Finance Kim Jones was on hand with tax assessors to help.

“We are just reaching out to our customers to say if you have issues, if you have questions about that full disclosure notice that you received, we can walk you through how we got to those numbers,” Jones said.

To formally contest your property assessment, you need to file a formal grievance with the city by the March 19 deadline at 8 p.m. Grievance forms can be picked up at City Hall, accessed at www.cityofrochester.gov/assessment, or obtained by calling (585) 428-7221.

The March 19 deadline is not a postmark deadline, so Jones recommends getting the form in early.

“So if someone were to mail it in and say it got lost in the mail, we wouldn’t be able to accept an application, so we kind of encourage those people to mail those applications, not mail them, but bring them in — in person,” Jones said.

The median sale price of a home in Rochester is $142,000 which is up almost $50,000 from just 5 years ago when the last reassessment was conducted.

Reasons why Jones hopes as many people as possible comes to the city’s “Get the Facts: Reassessment Resource Sesssions” ahead of the grievance deadline.

“We can walk you through the comparable sales that we compared your property to, we could walk you through the potential property tax impact of the assessment,” Jones said.

The next resource sessions are:

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to noon: David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.; (585) 428-7149.

Tuesday, March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.; (585) 428-6769.