Taylor Swift named TIME Person of the Year

It’s been a long time coming: TIME announced Taylor Swift has been named Person of the Year 2023 on Wednesday morning.

The global sensation sat down with TIME for an in-depth interview about her rerecorded albums, world tour, and the highs and lows of her career thus far.

The singer was selected from a shortlist of nine finalists. The singer-songwriter opened up about her record-breaking tour, owning her music, her relationship with Travis Kelce and more. pic.twitter.com/y33S0JFizk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2023

Nine candidates were finalists to receive the honor — Hollywood strikers, Xi Jinping, Sam Altman, Trump Prosecutors, Barbie, Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, Jerome Powell, and Taylor Swift.

The Grammy-award winning artist played 66 shows across the Americas in 2023 and will continue in 2024, starting in Tokyo, Japan. The Eras Tour is projected to gross over a billion dollar, the biggest of all time.

Swift is the first entertainer to receive the designation solo. The TIME Person of the Year magazine will hit newsstands on December 15.