Teacher in Monroe County arrested after being accused of having child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 45-year-old teacher in Monroe County is facing charges after being accused of having over 450 images of child pornography.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, in November of 2024, investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Kevin Burns, of Irondequoit, where they seized his computer.

During a forensic review of the computer, more than 450 images of child pornography where recovered, the attorney’s office says. They also say the photos included children engaging in sexual acts with adults, children that are restrained, blind-folded or masked and infants and toddler-age children.

Burns was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.