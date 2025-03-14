Teams across Finger Lakes region take part in inaugural robotics competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first-ever Regional Robotics Competition took place at the Rochester Institute of Technology on Thursday afternoon, featuring teams from across the Finger Lakes region.

The competition gave students hands-on experience in engineering and project design, challenging them to test their creations in real-world scenarios. Teams put their skills to the test in a competitive setting, working together to solve complex problems. Janelly Rosales, a competitor from Monroe High School, shared her thoughts on the experience.

“I can also put it on my resume and stuff, which will help because I do want to go into this like engineering and stuff,” Rosales said.

This year’s competition focused on using engineering skills to help strengthen one of the ocean’s most diverse habitats. Students had the opportunity to apply their knowledge and creativity to develop solutions that could potentially make a real impact on marine ecosystems.

