Technically, beaches in Rochester are still closed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re hoping to hit up a local beach to keep cool this week, you may want to reconsider. Technically, you’re not supposed to be swimming at either Ontario or Durand beaches until the lifeguards are on duty and that won’t be until the end of this week and early next week.

Starting Tuesday, all of the spray parks in the City of Rochester will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Spray parks in most of the surrounding towns are open from dawn to dusk. These are your best option for now because the lifeguards at Ontario Beach don’t start until Friday and the lifeguards at Durand Beach don’t start until Monday.

The County says it’s in good shape when it comes to filling its lifeguard positions. Twenty-two lifeguards are trained and ready to start on Friday at Ontario Beach.

The City is planning to officially allow swimming at Durand Beach and the Genesee Valley Park pool on Monday.

“You know what I’ll say is, there’s never enough (lifeguards) but do we have what we need right now, yes. Can we use more over time, absolutely,” said Dr. Shirley Green, director of recreation for the City of Rochester.

The county was considering opening Ontario Beach early because of the heat but it does not have clearance on the water quality and clarity to do so just yet. There was an algae bloom in the area and they’re working to ensure the water is safe. The Department of Public Health is expected to test the water again on Tuesday morning.

