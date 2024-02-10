Teddi Dance for Love: 24 hours of dancing for Camp Good Days

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Grab that coffee and get your dancing shoes ready! St. John Fisher University’s 24-hour dance-a-thon is underway.

“Teddi Dance for Love” raises money for Camp Good Days and Special Times. Nearly 500 students, alumni, faculty and staff took the dance floor at about 8 p.m. Friday and will keep dancing through Saturday.

The 42nd annual dance is broken down into smaller sections, each with their own theme. For instance, dancers were trying to fight fatigue and shake it off with the Taylor Swift-themed “Eras Tour” hour.

“We stay on our feet the whole time; we have fun activities like golf mini-putt in the back — we have multiple activities so everyone finds reasons to stay — like we have jazzercise, he have zumba, so 24 hours is the goal,” said Grayce Trimboli, chair for the 42nd annual Teddi Dance.

Dancers are allowed to take breaks as needed, but everyone is encouraged to stay the full time.

Organizers hope to raise $120,000 this year for Camp Good Days and Special Times