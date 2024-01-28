Teddy Bear Trot collects hundreds of bears for children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot on Sunday. The three-mile non-competitive community run and walk went through the Monroe and Park Avenue neighborhoods.

The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region. It offers child abuse response, healing, and prevention through collaborative service, awareness, education, and leadership.

Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped Teddy Bear to be donated. Every child that enters into Bivona receives a Teddy Bear in order to help with the healing process.

Donate to Bivona here.