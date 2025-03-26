Teen accused of leading troopers on chase in stolen Kia on city’s northwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after New York State Police say he was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia that troopers chased on the city’s northwest side.

The chase started around 2:30 p.m. when troopers tried to pull over a car that was reported stolen. The chase went through several streets and ended on Glenwood Avenue off Lake Avenue after troopers used a tire deflation device.

State Police say they chased down city resident Javionte Webb after he ran from the car. Webb is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and several traffic infractions.

Police also say Webb has an active Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warrant. We’re working to learn if he’s the same Javionte Webb who’s accused of breaking the windows of multiple cars at a Henrietta church during Christmas midnight mass. Rochester Police made arrests in that case after a chase involving two stolen cars that went through multiple towns.