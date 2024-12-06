Teen accused of shooting 18-year-old during drug deal on Remington Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A teen is facing charges after Rochester Police say he shot an 18-year-old while meeting with him for a marijuana deal back in November.

The shooting happened around Remington Street and Boston Street. After being shot, the victim ran to Joseph Avenue and Avenue D, which is where officers found him. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Wednesday after he was released from the Monroe County Children’s Center on different charges. The teen was being held on multiple probation violations after he was accused of riding in a stolen Kia that crashed and fled from officers in May.

The teen was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center on $1,000 bail, which he made and was released. He’s charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.