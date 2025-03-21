Teen arrested after accused of shooting and killing a woman on Spencer Street Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police said they have arrested a 19-year-old after they say he shot and killed 39-year-old Sandra Blanding on Spencer Street Wednesday.

Police said the arrest of Dhymere Bailey was a result of an investigation conducted by the Major Crimes Homicide Detectives. Police said Homicide Detectives enlisted the assistance of Rochester Police’s Tactical Unit and SWAT team to locate Bailey.

At 11 a.m. Friday, police said Bailey was seen in the area of Mount Hope Avenue in Rochester. They also said he attempted to flee from officers but was quickly apprehended and also was armed with a 9mm handgun.

It is believed that the handgun Bailey was found with at the time of the arrest was the same gun used to shoot and kill Blanding, according to Police.

Police said motives will not be discussed at this time, but based off investigations so far they believe Bailey and Blanding did not know each other prior to the shooting.

Bailey has been charged with murder in the second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree. He will be arraigned Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Rochester City Court.