Teen arrested for shooting 15-year-old girl in October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl on Halloween night last year.

The shooting happened on Genesee Street. A 15-year-old girl was shot at least once and survived. Investigators learned that a suspect fired at least one shot into a crowd of people, striking the 15-year-old in the upper body.

Investigators identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and transported to the Monroe County Children’s Center. The 15-year-old victim is continuing to recover from her life-altering injuries.