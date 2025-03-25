Teen charged after being accused of breaking into multiple cars in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department said they have arrested a 19-year-old from Geneva after a year long investigation following multiple complaints of car break ins and damage throughout Seneca Falls back in April of 2024.

Police said that Justin Letts was arrested on an arrest warrant issued through the Town of Seneca Falls Court. On the morning of April 9, 2024, police said Letts, along with three other people, went on a car break in spree, stealing two vehicles and destroying them.

Letts has been charged with the following:

Two counts of grand larceny in the third-degree.

Two counts of criminal mischief in the second-degree.

Four counts of conspiracy in the fifth-degree.

One count of petit larceny.

Letts was processed and transported to The Seneca County Correctional Facility and is awaiting arraignment.

Police said they are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact investigator Martin Rotz at 315-568-4850 or visit the Seneca Falls Police Facebook page and submit a anonymous tip in their “Anonymous Tip Submission.”