Teen charged after being accused of shooting a 17-year-old and 12-year-old on Webster Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said they have arrested a 15-year-old who they say shot a 17-year-old and 12-year-old on Webster Avenue Monday night.

On Monday, April 14, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Webster Avenue. While responding to that, police said they got another call that someone was shot in the same area.

Through investigations, police said they found a 17-year-old male of Rochester and a 12-year-old male of Greece were shot and were suffering upper body injuries. Police also said they were transported to a local hospital and are in non-life threatening condition.

Police said with the assistance of the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center and the Criminal Investigations Section, they found the suspect was a 15-year-old male of Rochester.

On Wednesday, New York State Police took the suspect into custody after a traffic stop on Randolph Street in Rochester.

He was charged with two counts of assault in the second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree and was arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Detention Center and held on $10,000 cash bail.