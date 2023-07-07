Teen charged with deadly overdose of Mercy graduate Paige Gibbons

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was charged with the deadly overdose of Our Lady of Mercy School graduate Paige Gibbons the weekend before Thanksgiving.

While at a friend’s house in Penfield, Gibbons took a pill that she believed was Percocet but turned out to be 100% fentanyl, her father told News10NBC. She was 19 and a student at Hobart and William Smith. Gibbon’s friend also took a pill that night and overdosed but survived after being hospitalized.

Shannon Praylor, Jr. was arrested for Gibbon’s death and the overdose of the other teenage girl. He is charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and assault.

The Monroe County Grand Jury indictment against Praylor was unsealed on Friday. Praylor was arraigned in county court and is being held on $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond. He will reappear in court on September 8.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the indictment against Praylor.