Teen drowns in Livingston County pond

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager drowned in a pond in Springwater on Thursday afternoon.

The 18-year-old, Emanuel Hershberger of Springwater, went into the pond to swim with another family member. Witnesses say he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Deputies and other first responders arrived at the pond around Carney Hollow Road around 1:40 p.m. The Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team recovered the teen’s body.

The Springwater Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Livingston County Coroner’s Office, and others responded to the drowning.