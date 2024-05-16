Teen faces several charges in theft, crash of RPD car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 16-year-old boy accused of stealing a Rochester Police car Wednesday morning and crashing it about five miles away now faces multiple charges.

The teen has been charged as an adolescent offender with second- and third-degree counts of criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage (hit-and-run).

RPD says an officer was responding to a call just after midnight Wednesday on Spencer Street off Lake Avenue when the teen got into the officer’s patrol and drove away. The car crashed at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Britton Road, and the teen, from Rochester, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the patrol car is still being evaluated but has extensive damage.