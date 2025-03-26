Teen facing charges for recent police chase also involved with multiple car break-ins on Christmas Eve

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Javionte Webb, who is facing charges for a recent chase by troopers, is the same teen involved with multiple car break-ins at Guardian Angel’s Church in Henrietta on Christmas Eve.

During a Christmas Midnight Mass in December of 2024, deputies said windows were broken on multiple cars at Guardian Angel’s Church and items were stolen from the cars.

Deputies said they were able to identify Webb as the person involved in these break-ins after him and three other teens broke into cars in Pittsford back in January and took off and crashed a stolen vehicle. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office said they made that connection after interviewing the four teens.

After both of these break-ins, Webb faced the following charges:

Two counts of petit larceny

Three counts of criminal mischief

Was issued an appearance ticket and released

In this most recent chase that happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers tried to pull over a car that was reported stolen.

The chase went through several streets and ended on Glenwood Avenue off Lake Avenue after troopers used a tire deflation device.

State Police say they chased down Webb after he ran from the car. Webb is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and several traffic infractions.

Police also say Webb has an active Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warrant.