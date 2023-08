MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to help find a missing 15-year-old.

Ayden Cuvelier was last seen Aug. 8, around 10 p.m. in the town of Hilton. Ayden is approximately 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and light-colored skinny jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.