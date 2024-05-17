Teen gets 21 years to life for murder of 18-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Al Oliver II, 17, Friday was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for the August 2023 murder of 18-year-old Divine Calloway.

Oliver also was sentenced to 20 years for shooting another person in July 2023. That sentence will be served at the same time.

Oliver had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

On July 13, 2023, Rochester Police responded to Greenley Street for the report of gunshots and found a person who had been shot. He later recovered. Then, on Aug. 10, police were called for gunshots at Central Park and Second Street. They found Calloway there, shot multiple times. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died shortly after arrival.

Rochester police investigated and identified Oliver, who was 16 at the time, as the person behind both shootings. Having fled to Florida, Oliver was arrested there and extradited to Monroe County.

“At only 16 years old, Al Oliver II brutally and senselessly murdered 18-year-old Divine Calloway and shot another victim,” said Assistant District Attorney Adam VanHeyst, who co-prosecuted the case. “Divine Callaway attempted to run from the shooting, but was chased and gunned down by Al Oliver II. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their response and investigation, in addition to the cooperation from Florida law enforcement that resulted in the identification and apprehension of Al Oliver II. At this young age, the defendant is a danger to the community and is deservingly going to spend the next 21 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections.”