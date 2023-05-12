Teen girls accused of hitting, robbing driver in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a woman who gave a ride to two girls ended up the victim of a robbery.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Seneca Parkway in Rochester’s Maplewood neighborhood.

A woman told them she had been flagged down by a couple of kids asking for a ride. During the ride, one of the girls said they were going to be sick, so the woman pulled over.

That’s when police say the girls struck the driver and stole property from her before running away.

The girls, ages 13 and 14, were located on Electric Avenue by officers and taken into custody.

They were each charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny.

They were taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

Both girls were listed as missing persons at the time of their arrests.

