Teen helps to save life of man, 67, who crashed into Brockport building

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A high school senior saved the life of a 67-year-old man who crashed into a building in Brockport, performing CPR until first responders arrived.

Leigha Walker, an 18-year-old Holley High School student, was working at Subway on Sunday morning when a car crashed into the building, according to a post on the Brockport Fire District Facebook page. After calling 911, she and other employees went outside to check on the driver. They found him barely breathing and slumped over the wheel with locked doors.

The four employees broke the glass to get him out. Walker, who became certified in CPR last year, began compressions. Around the same time, Brockport Police officers arrived and used an AED from their patrol car to rescue the man. They shocked him twice and then Monroe Ambulance arrived at the scene to help.

The man was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment and is recovering.