Teen in custody after stolen car chase, crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester police chase Friday night started with gunshots and ended with a stolen car crash and a teenager in custody.

Officers say around 8 p.m. Friday, they were called to a Shot Spotter activation on Durnan Street, where a house was hit by gunfire. they say they chased a stolen silver Hyundai from the scene. It ended up crashing into another car at West Broad and Jay streets.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested. The driver of the other car went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The car was stolen out of Brighton, police said. Charges for the teen are pending.