Teen indicted after two officers injured at Greece Ridge Mall parking lot

GREECE, N.Y. — A teen accused of hitting a New York State Police investigator and a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy with a stolen car has been indicted on multiple charges.

It happened in the Greece Ridge Mall parking lot on Thursday, Dec. 5. Dherise Dates, an 18-year-old city resident, was indicted on four counts of assault. His charges also include reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, leaving the scene of an incident, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police say the two officers were trying to arrest the teen as he was getting into a stolen Lincoln SUV in the parking lot. According to police, Dates hit them as he was trying to drive away. Police say Dates then hit another vehicle during a chase and he was arrested after a foot chase.

The investigator and the deputy were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.