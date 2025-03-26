Teen mother of baby mauled to death by dogs pleads guilty to manslaughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mother of the 3-month-old baby who was mauled to death by dogs back in August of 2024 pleaded guilty to manslaughter in court Wednesday.

“She’s very satisfied with the plea. She wants this behind her, wants to move on with her life, and move forward,” said Defense Attorney Michael Schiano.

Anastasia Weaver, along with father Sulamain Hawkins Sr., were both charged with manslaughter after police say they left their son upstairs alone in the attic with two dogs while they were smoking marijuana downstairs, finding him unresponsive when they went back up.

He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Nothing is going to bring this child back and there’s no punishment, I think, that I could impose or the judge could impose that will be anything near what these parents are going to have to live with for the rest of their lives,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara Van Strydonck.

Hawkins earlier this month also pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Both Weaver and Hawkins have been sentenced to one to three years in state prison.