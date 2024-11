ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Geneva teen has admitted to giving Fentanyl, disguised to look like Percocet, to a 16-year-old girl — who died.

The defendant, who is now 18, pleaded guilty to felony drug charges, He faces six months in jail and five years probation. Sentencing is set for later this month.

He was 17 when this happened, so his name is not being released.