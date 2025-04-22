Teen recovering after shooting on Gibbs Street downtown

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A teen is hospitalized after a shooting on Gibbs Street in downtown Rochester on Monday night.

Rochester Police found the victim just after 10 p.m. about a block away, on Franklin Street and East Main Street. An ambulance took the 18-year-old to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened on Gibbs Street between University Avenue and Delevan Street but no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.