ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 19-year-old is recovering after a shooting on Ridgeway Avenue near Dewey Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police responded around 1:45 a.m. when they learned that a shooting victim had driven himself to Rochester General Hospital. The 19-year-old was shot at least once in the lower body and is expected to survive.

RPD has no suspects in custody and is asking anyone with information to call 911.