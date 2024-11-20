Teen shot and bullet hits car with two people inside on Ravine Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 19-year-old was shot and a bullet went through a parked car with two people inside on Wednesday morning. Both happened on Ravine Avenue near Dewey Avenue.

Rochester Police responded after getting a ShotSpotter alert around 1:35 a.m. and found the car with bullet holes. The two women inside were not injured. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the bullet hole in the back window and evidence markers on the street.

Soon, officers learned that an ambulance had taken a teen to Rochester General Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound. She is expected to survive. RPD says she was not inside the car.

RPD has no suspects in custody and is asking anyone with information to call 911.