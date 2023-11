ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in Rochester. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Jewel and Carthage streets on the city’s north side.

Police arrived to find the teen with at least one gunshot wound. the victim was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 911.