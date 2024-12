ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the city Saturday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Alexander Street near South Clinton Avenue.

Officers were flagged down on North Union Street by people who told them about the 17-year-old victim. Those people took the teen to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

It is unclear if the people who helped the victim knew him or were simply passing by.