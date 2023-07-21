Teen shot on Jefferson Avenue in life-threatening condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager is fighting for his life after he was shot on Rochester’s southwest side Friday.

Rochester Police say this happened just before 5 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Nellis Park.

The teen ran to the nearby Flint Street recreation center for help. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been on Jefferson Avenue for something like this,” Capt. Ryan Tauriello said. “Unfortunately we come to too many of these incidents, not just on Jefferson Avenue but in our community in general.”

This was the third shooting on Jefferson Avenue Friday. Just after midnight, a 37-year-old woman was shot near Champlain Street. A man in his 30s was shot while sitting in a car on Jefferson Avenue near West Main Street around 1:15 p.m.

Both are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.