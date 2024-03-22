Teenager charged with murder in December shooting on Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested a teenager in the killing of a man over the Christmas holidays.

Officers say Keyon Wright, 18, shot and killed Julien Walthour, 28, in December 2023. Walthour was found slumped over in a car on Avenue D near Bauman Street. Investigators say the shooting happened after a drug deal gone bad.

When Wright was arrested Thursday, police say he had a loaded 9-millimeter handgun with him. He has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned Friday in City Court.