Teenager taken to hospital by private car after being shot on Spruce Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., Rochester Police Officers went to Strong Hospital after they got a report of a private vehicle bringing in a gunshot victim. He was a 17-year-old male, from the City of Rochester, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. RPD said the injury was not life-threatening.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the area of Spruce Avenue and Custer Street. They then found a house in the area that was hit by gunfire, which damaged a natural gas pipe. The people inside of the home were not injured, and the Rochester Fire Department came and shut down the gas line. Traffic has reopened on Spruce Avenue.

The shooting is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.