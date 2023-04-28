Teens attempt to steal car from School No. 7 parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Police said an employee at School No. 7 on Dewey Avenue called 311 to report someone was trying to steal his 2018 KIA from the parking lot.

The rear window and steering column were damaged, but police say the car was not stolen and no one was hurt. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, RPD said two 14-year-old girls were given appearance tickets for breaking into cars at the U-Prep charter school parking lot on Lake Avenue and Seneca Parkway.

Police are not sure if they are students but say they live in the neighborhood.