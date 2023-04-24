Teens break window and glass of door at McDonald’s on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N,Y. – At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police went to McDonald’s at 820 Culver Rd. for reports of people breaking windows. Officers were told that a group of 10 teenagers, ages 12 to 14, were in front of the McDonald’s and broke a window and the glass on the door before they fled on bikes.

The reason for this crime is unknown. Officers are working with staff and witnesses to gather video and identify those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.