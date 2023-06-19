Teens crash stolen Kia during police chase across Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two teens are in custody, accused of driving a stolen Kia and failing to stop for police, before crashing.

According Rochester Police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Emerson Street and Lake Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday. The car had been stolen about two hours earlier.

Police say they tried to stop the driver, but they took off.

Ultimately, the vehicle crashed at Elmwood Avenue and Interstate 590.

Police say three teens jumped out and ran. Two were taken into custody, one of whom was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.