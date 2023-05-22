Teens from the Champion Academy volunteer at Lilac 5K and 10K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday was the last day of the 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival, starting with the Lilac 5K, 10K, and Dunkin’ Dash.

Teens from the Champion Academy were there to volunteer at the races. Champion Academy is a youth-mentoring program that includes a teen after-school program focused on career development, preparing for college, and community service.

“It’s just about being in the sun, being with their fellow champions, being with the mentors, soaking in the sun, encouraging the runners as they cross the finish line, being able to give out the trophies. It’s just a great event to be here,” said Christopher Rush, executive director of Champion Academy.

Champion Academy volunteers helped set up today’s races, cheered for runners, and handed out water and medals.