Temple B’rith Kodesh hosts Artfest on the Avenue

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The seventh annual Artfest on the Avenue took place on Sunday at Temple B’rith Kodesh on Elmwood Avenue in Brighton.

It was sponsored by the Temple B’rith Kodesh Sisterhood. More than 40 artisans presented fabric art, jewelry paintings, photography and more. There was also a silent auction.

The event chair, Ellen Solomon said this is the first year they had security at the event as an extra precaution.

She emphasized, “This is a fun family event for the community.”



