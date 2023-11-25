Temporary relief provided to neighbors in Bethany without water for weeks

BETHANY, N.Y. – It’s been weeks since many neighbors in Bethany have had running water due to extreme draught conditions which is why a tanker truck full of thousands of gallons of water was sent to the town hall to provide temporary relief.

An exact date when water will be restored has not been announced, which is why neighbors in the town, like Greg Dembowski, said he’s been looking to this day for weeks.

“It’s going to last our wife and I, that, well, 500 gallons, will last us about a week, ten days. We’re also conserving,” Dembowski said.

Volunteers met a tanker truck filled with 6,700 gallons of water sent by the New York State Office of Emergency Management to the town hall Saturday morning and will provide water in 200 to 500 gallon totes.

According to the Town Supervisor Carl Hyde Junior, effected residents should call 585-343-1399, extension 20, and leave full name, address, and phone number. Town Supervisor Hyde Jr. said that his office will return calls and schedule times for residents to come by the town hall parking lot to fill totes.

The next filling dates are Tuesday, November 28th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, November 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.