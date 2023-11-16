Ten students will be honored with Do the Right Thing awards on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students, from the city to the suburbs, will be honored at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year on Thursday.

The students, who range from pre-kindergarten to seniors in high school, will receive their awards at 10:30 a.m. at the Public Safety Building. They are being recognized for their bravery during emergencies, giving back to the community, and other good deeds that have made an impact. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam will emcee the ceremony.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.